Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Saturday’s match ended Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey’:

POSITIVES

Newcastle extend their unbeaten league run

It’s not that long ago a point at Wolves would have been heralded as a positive result.

And, it still is, especially when you consider that was our sixth consecutive league game without defeat, a run stretching back to to the beginning of September.

Since then, we’ve won four and drawn two, scoring nineteen and conceding just four in the process.

We didn’t pick up any injuries or suspensions

Goodness knows we could do with a break on the injury and suspension front and as far as I can tell, despite some challenging conditions to contend with at Molineux, none of the lads came off injured.

With Bruno only another yellow card off a suspension, it was great to see that he’ll be available for our next game, whether off the bench in the League Cup or to start against Arsenal.

Thank goodness we have Callum Wilson

Another brace for the lad to take him to seven goals in the league this season.

The first was a clever bit of improvisation from Wilson to hook the ball into the net after his initial effort had been blocked by Toti Gomes.

The second was a high pressure penalty right on the stroke of half time.

Whilst we’re obviously missing Alexander Isak, in Callum we have another fantastic centre forward, although given how prone he’s been to injuries during his Newcastle United career, Eddie somehow needs to ensure we keep him fit.

NEGATIVES

We’ve lost ground on the top five

Okay, I know Man City, Liverpool and Villa haven’t played yet, but I expect them to win later today.

Arsenal and Spurs had already managed victories before we kicked off so our solitary point means we’ve lost ground on the top five. It’s still early in the season and we’ve had a difficult run of fixtures, are enduring a significant injury crisis and suffered the whole Tonali saga, so that gives the situation some perspective, but it’s disappointing to see the top five stealing a march on us.

Is our keeper alright?

I think Nick Pope is a great keeper.

His shot stopping ability is up there with any of the top Premier League keepers. He made a couple of great saves last weekend against Palace and followed those up with some fabulous saves against Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, his distribution is poor (unless he throws the ball) and of late he’s often elected to punch when it seems he could have caught the ball. Is that a legacy of the hand operation at the end of last season? Or thinking about an incident against Dortmund and last night at Molineux, the foul and treacherous conditions he’s played in of late?

He’s been hammered on The Mag comments section for giving away our second goal against Wolves but I’m not so sure. His punch got quite some distance on the ball and it wasn’t as if Toti Gomes didn’t have much to do before finding Hwang, with Miggy, Longa and Gordon all flailing in his wake. Hwang then finished superbly, sending Dan Burn to the Hawthorns before nicking it past our keeper.

So, for me the jury is out, but it’s certainly a talking point and like it or not, it seems that Nick isn’t instilling confidence in a lot of our fanbase.

We couldn’t see it out

Despite our unbeaten league run, that’s two consecutive away games against half decent opposition, where we’ve been in front and been unable to see out the game.

Some might say a share of the spoils at both Molineux and the London Stadium were fair results but we should have won both these games in my opinion.

I felt Eddie didn’t react to Moyes’ substitutions quickly enough against West Ham and last night, although he didn’t have too many options, with Trips and Burn running on empty, maybe it’s time for them to get a rest and for Livramento and Hall to join the fray?

That could likely happen at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

