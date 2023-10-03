Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Sunday’s match ended West Ham 2 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

A phenomenal effort

Draws like that are always hard to dissect as you’re never sure what slant to take.

What’s beyond doubt is that a Newcastle team ravaged by injuries and suspensions were able to close out a seven match unbeaten run.

They came within a whisker of winning this game too. That was hard to take but the fixture list has been brutal.

I don’t think you can underestimate what the PSG clash has taken out of these players. They were running on empty and mental fatigue is one to bear in mind too.

To go to West Ham – generally considered a tough away day – and bag a point, isn’t all that bad and I think it’s a result we’d have taken beforehand.

The international break has come at the perfect time. It allows us to get Joelinton, Botman and Wilson match fit, bring Willock on, give Gordon a rest.

Top striker

Alex Isak really did his job with some aplomb at the London Stadium.

Two goals turned the game on its head – both times showing predatory instincts inside the penalty area.

He really ought to have bagged a hat-trick but he was thwarted by the post and that was the finest of margins which got West Ham and David Moyes out of jail.

Isak has taken his tally to seven (in all competitions) for the season. He’s really starting to look the part.

Super Kieran

Trippier has to be one of the best attacking right backs in world football right now. The guy is an assists machine and is rapidly becoming our best signing since that of a certain Alan Shearer.

He’s had another classy showing at West Ham – teeing up Isak to make it 1-2.

NEGATIVES

The first half

We were terrible in that opening 45 minutes.

As expected, after PSG, we looked leggy, and couldn’t get a grip on the game. West Ham deserved to be in front.

The challenge is adapting after midweek European games as much as they possibly can, because just a few days after Dortmund, we’re on the road to Wolves.

Use more subs?

Should Eddie Howe have put more fresh legs on the pitch in the last ten minutes?

We were out of gas completely. Hall and Livramento went unused. You’re allowed five subs in the Prem but the manager only opted to use three from the bench.

Tonali pelters

There was some harsh criticism for Sandro Tonali after he didn’t close down properly on Kudus.

Social media was buzzing about our Italian midfielder and not always in a good way.

It wasn’t great, and yes, he could do better there.

The lad clearly needs way more time to find his feet. It’s been a mixed bag so far, some good and some bad. He needs support.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

