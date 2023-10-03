Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 4 PSG 1

Wednesday’s match ended Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A truly remarkable match…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

History boys

A famous win that will live long in the memory and go down in local folklore.

The night that we beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1… and comfortably too.

It was a massive occasion and you could sense it in the air all day and as the 8pm kick off loomed large.

We’ve defeated stellar opponents. A side boasting the world’s best player in Kylian Mbappe. Not to mention Ramos and Dembele also in the visitor’s front line.

They seemed complacent and got caught out big time.

Every player in black and white played their part – and we delivered that win despite several players being out injured.

Quite remarkable. We now top the group and it’s very much game on as to who gets through to the last sixteen.

Fans, manager, players – all magnificent.

It was a white hot atmosphere which showcased our club to a global TV audience.

The comeback kid

Jamal Lascelles was brilliant last night. From his point of view it couldn’t have gone any better.

He’s come back into the side following month after month on the bench and has delivered one of his best performances for the club.

This was the Lascelles who flourished under Rafa Benitez.

He led that club through some bad times after Rafa quit and he’s had to be patient since the takeover, what with new players arriving.

Fair play to the guy – he did his job last night and that should never be forgotten.

You’ll never beat Dan Burn

One of the best tweets I saw last night simply said: “They spent so long wondering how Dan Burn would handle PSG that they didn’t stop to consider how PSG would handle Dan Burn.”

What better summary of the man from Blyth, who TNT Sports said was from Ashington.

Burn is a warrior who has worked his way right up football’s pyramid.

That was the pinnacle for him against PSG. His height makes him impossible to mark at set pieces and he’s always likely to get on the end of something.

A local hero.

Midfield mastery

United were able to get a grip in midfield.

Bruno was class and then Sean Longstaff did the damage just after half time with that darting run and finish. The power on the shot doing enough to squirm under Donnarumma – one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

(ED: NB 4 and not 3 positives this time… fair enough!)

NEGATIVES

Flashpoints

Some flashpoints with the PSG fans as they marched to the ground.

Playing through

PSG played through us a bit too easily at times and in the second half we looked out of steam.

Threadbare

Our bench looked threadbare.

No striker option and the only back up centre back was Paul Dummett.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

