3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Top of the pops

Six wins and two draws from our last eight games is a thoroughly decent return.

An even bigger feather in the cap is that United are ranked number one on nearly every metric there is going.

After thumping Palace 4-0, deservedly so, we were treated to a stat attack on Match of the Day, showcasing just how well Eddie and the players really have transformed our fortunes.

In the Premier League this season we are top of the pops on goals scored (24), expected goals (19.89), shots on target inside the box (46), shot conversion rate (18.9%), big chances scored (20), and big chances conversion rate (52.6%).

Amazing numbers and the very opposite of where the hapless Steve Bruce had this team.

Pantheon of greats

It was a blistering first half on Saturday that really did the damage, but Callum Wilson’s strike after the break put our number nine into esteemed company, in the club’s Premier League era goal scoring charts.

Clinical Callum notched with his very last touch before being hooked for Alexander Isak.

The goal, possibly one of the easiest he may score this season, made him the club’s third highest goalscorer in the Premier League on 43. He’s up there with Andy Cole and Shola Amoebi.

Wilson needs three more to catch a certain Peter Beardsley and write his name into the NUFC pantheon of greatness.

He won’t catch Mr Shearer but since joining in 2020 he has proved what a brilliant forward he really is.

Eddie Howe is likely to start Isak against Dortmund on Wednesday night, but Wilson will surely get some minutes against the German side, and his movement can certainly trouble them.

Jacob’s on fire

A goal and two assists were a brilliant return for probably one of the most likeable characters in the United dressing room.

Murphy never let’s us down and has been transformed under Eddie Howe’s management. He certainly is a good winger, has a great engine and the attitude to match it.

It’s likely he only started the game as Miggy may have been jet lagged from the international break.

No matter, what an amazing option to have. A dream come true for a player who grew up as a Newcastle fan, and has endured some rocky loan spells away from the club before finding his feet.

NEGATIVES

The tearful goodbye

There’s no getting away from the fact that the sight of a tearful Sando Tonali playing possibly his last game for his new club for maybe as much as a year, was anything other than a negative.

The Italian schemer arrived over the summer for £52m from AC Milan and now it appears he’s on the brink of a lengthy playing ban due to the Italian football betting investigation.

Let’s hope any ban is proportionate to the alleged offences. Nine months is wearable, but if he’s out for a full 12 that will be a hammer blow.

They say a week is a long time in football, so a whole year is going to sting for him, the club, and the fans.

He has our backing, of course, but the situation is a nightmare, let’s be honest.

Bed sheet brigade

The 1,700 Crystal Palace fans who made the trip north were pretty quiet. Their team didn’t give them a lot to shout about.

They did find time to unfurl another banner about the ownership situation at NUFC. This is the second time that Palace supporters have done this at St James’ Park, and once at Selhurst Park, if memory serves.

I think they’ve made their point.

The irony being there seems to be Saudi firms advertising down at their ground – so it’s hypocritical of them to keep up this pious stance on our change of ownership.

Nor should we forget the golden rule of football lore, the fickle nature of supporters up and down this sceptred isle.

I’d wager that if the Saudi PIF had bought Palace then a large portion of their fans would have been partying in the street too.

Injury news

Does Eddie Howe ever give an accurate injury update at his press conferences? (I don’t mean that as a criticism).

Howe likes to keep his cards close to his chest, I get that.

It’s now transpired that Sven Botman won’t be back for another two weeks due to a knee problem.

It’s not the injury news we wanted to hear, but with Eddie in the chair, maybe big Sven will back sooner than what the press pack were actually told!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports