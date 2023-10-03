Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 2 Burnley 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Yet another very good performance, victory AND clean sheet.

On this occasion it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

Good win

This was a dominant 2-0 win.

Our opponents – like last week’s – are a newly promoted side, but Burnley are a much better team than Sheffield United, in that they worked hard for the 90 minutes.

However, we were always the better side and deserved the win. In the end it felt comfortable.

Intensity

I can’t remember a game when so many of our players worked so hard.

Burnley could hardly get the ball out of their half for most of the game, and when they did, we won it back again.

Everyone put a big shift in, but Bruno, Longstaff, Gordon and Miggy were like men possessed.

Whatever the Newcastle United nutritionist is feeding them, I could do with some.

Another clean sheet

That’s five shutouts on the bounce.

Some of the previous ones were down to last-ditch heroics, some were down to the impotence of our opponents, and some were down to organisation and discipline. This was down to hard work from the front men to the back.

Burnley seldom got near our goal – I can think of one chance in each half – and when they did, we saw them off.

NEGATIVES:

Fluffed chances

I haven’t seen the game back, but from where I was sitting, we squandered three or four gilt-edged opportunities to score.

As it turned out, it hardly mattered, but we’ll face better sides than Burnley, and we can’t afford to be so profligate then.

Fatigue…

Some of these players have put in monumental shifts of late, particularly in the games against Milan and Man City.

After today, some of them will be running on empty, and we have Paris St Germain rocking up to St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Fingers crossed the lads have enough time to recover.

…leads to injuries

Botman and Wilson didn’t make the squad today and Joelinton was on the pitch for a minute before he hobbled off.

I used to hate it when Klopp, Pep, ten Hag et al would complain about the frantic nature of fighting in four competitions, and how it was a recipe for injuries.

Now Newcastle are in that position, I’m beginning to think they may have a point.

The answer is a better squad. We have – in my humble opinion – 16 outfield players who measure up to the standard required to compete at the top level.

We’ll feel the absence of Willock, Barnes, Botman, Wilson and now Joelinton, and we just don’t have quality replacements for all of them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

(Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on – Read HERE)