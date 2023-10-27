27 years ago today Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0 – Watch here
It was 20 October 1996 at St James Park, Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0.
Yes, exactly 27 years ago to the day when we watched Kevin Keegan’s team totally dismantle the reigning champions.
There was no fluke about it either, brilliant attacking play and goals that Man Utd simply had no answer to.
The only negative though was that this result was seven months too late…
On 4 March 1996, Newcastle had also battered Man Utd, but couldn’t put the goals on the end of it.
Peter Schmeichel producing a one man show and his goal leading a charmed life, as chance after chance was created, but Newcastle just couldn’t get the goal that would surely have ensured the Premier League title that season.
Instead Eric Cantona scored with pretty much the only chance the visitors had that night.
Returning to 20 October 1996 and that five goal victory, this is the team that lined up:
Pavel Srnicek
Steve Watson
Philippe Albert
Darren Peacock
John Beresford
Robert Lee
Peter Beardsley
David Batty
David Ginola
Alan Shearer
Les Ferdinand
On this day in 1996! 😍
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2023
Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0 – what memories!
