Zlatan Ibrahimovic flies in to help AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally hung up his boots for good in June.

Age (he turns 42 in October) finally catching up with him and having had an injury plagued season.

The 2022/23 season was the fourth one for Zlatan Ibrahimovic (pictured above back in his playing days with Alexander Isak) , though he had also played two previous seasons for AC Milan back in the day, as well as three for Inter Milan!

Anyway, aged 41 he said farewell to AC Milan fans, taking to the pitch after the final Serie A match of the season on 4 June 2023 at the San Siro, AC Milan winning 3-1 against Hellas Verona.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic telling the AC Milan fans:

“I have so many memories and lived so many emotions in here, the first time I arrived here you gave me happiness.

“The second time love.

“I want to thank my family, everyone close to me, for their patience. I want to thank my second family, the players.

“I want to thank (AC Milan head coach) Stefano Pioli and his staff for the responsibility you have given me. I want to thank the managers for the opportunity.”

Three months later and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now back at AC Milan, flying in to give them a boost / lift after the 5-1 hammering by Inter Milan, and ahead of facing Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

AC Milan training on Monday morning as they prepare for Tuesday night’s Champions League Group Stage opener against Newcastle United.

The players surprised when Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned up…

Sorpresa a Milanello di #Ibrahimovic, vicino al #Milan in questo momento difficile post derby 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6OVSI09w56 — Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) September 18, 2023

Watching on as the AC Milan squad trained…

Zlatan #Ibrahimovic a colloquio con Stefano Pioli, vigilia di Milan Newcastle pic.twitter.com/WLcHUCq5c5 — Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) September 18, 2023

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no official position at the club now but maybe no surprise that he has turned up ahead of their opening Champions League fixture.

Thankfully, Newcastle United won’t be facing a Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his prime, or indeed, any kind of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The AC Milan manager was forced to play Olivier Giroud (who himself turns 37 in 12 days time) on Saturday even though he was carrying an ankle injury and wasn’t fully fit.

As it was a derby against local rivals Inter, Pioli having to start with his best possible eleven, so it will be interesting to see who can start against Newcastle United and how the AC Milan boss reacts after that Inter 5-1 massacre.