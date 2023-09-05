News

Young Newcastle United star moves up to train with Wilson, Trippier and rest of senior England squad

Young Newcastle United star Lewis Hall has been training with the senior England squad today.

The NUFC teenager getting an early birthday present, as he turns 19 on Friday.

Lewis Hall is with the England Under 20s having a training camp at St George’s Park.

With the senior England team also training there this week, in preparation for games against Ukraine and Scotland, Gareth Southgate calling Lewis Hall and two others up from the Under 20s side to train with the senior squad.

To give the young players some valuable experience as they hope to progress eventually to the senior squad.

Along with Lewis Hall, Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys and Tottenham’s Alfie Devine also trained with the senior England side today.

England official announcement for the Under 20s squad get together in September 2023:

England men’s under-20s will begin the 2023-24 season with a training camp at St. George’s Park as they prepare to start the new Euro U20 Elite League in October.

With Joe Edwards acting as interim head coach until the end of the year, he’s called upon a 24-strong group to assemble at St. George’s Park for five days of work on the training pitch.

They will kick-off their games next month with a trip to play Romania in Bucharest on 12 October before they will take on Portugal at home, with the venue and date for that game still to be confirmed.

The Young Lions squad contains five players who featured for the MU20s last season, with Ronnie Edwards, Bash Humphreys (pictured above), Jarell Quansah, Alfie Devine and Darko Gyabi all playing at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina and remain young enough to represent the MU20s again this term.

There are also players who were part of last season’s MU19s squad who reached the 2023 UEFA U19 EURO elite qualifying round in March but missed out on a place in the Finals.

Edwards and his squad will meet up at the national football centre in Burton-on-Trent on Monday 4 September until Saturday 9 September.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Owen Goodman (Colchester United, loan from Crystal Palace), Charlie Setford (Ajax), Tommy Simkin (Solihull Moors, loan from Stoke City), Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Ryan Andrews (Watford), Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United, loan from Chelsea), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea), Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United, loan from Manchester City), Ben Nelson (Leicester City)*, Reuell Walters (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan from Sheffield United), Alfie Devine (Port Vale, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Emran Soglo (Olympique Marseille), Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers)

Forwards: Divin Mubama (West Ham United), Mason Burstow (Chelsea), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City), Sonny Perkins (Oxford United, loan from Leeds United), Omari Forson (Manchester United)

* Replaces Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) who is withdrawn from the squad’