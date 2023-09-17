News

Yankuba Minteh with astonishing early season stats after another goal and an assist

Yankuba Minteh is looking like yet another brilliant Eddie Howe signing.

Brought in as an 18 year old this summer, Newcastle United paying £8m and then instantly loaning him to Feyenoord to get essential first team experience at a high level.

Yankuba Minteh having already taken the Danish domestic league by storm.

Now 19, the winger’s early season form has been nothing short of sensational.

For club and country, Yankuba Minteh has now scored three goals and got one assist in only 202 minutes on the pitch.

Having started one game and been used as a sub in five others.

In a massive high pressure game last Sunday, Yankuba Minteh made his debut as a second half sub for his country. Gambia in their final group game needing a point to reach the AFCON finals in the new year but 2-0 down. The Newcastle loan striker scoring the vital goal to half the deficit and get his country back into the match and then playing a major role as Gambia pressed and eventually one of his teammates got the crucial very late goal that got the draw and sent them through to those AFCON finals.

On Saturday, he was back with loan side Feyenoord and came on in the 61st minute, only 11 minutes later he had added another goal and an assist to his season’s total.

A brilliant left footed flick from a right wing cross gave the keeper no chance, then six minutes later a slide rule pass set up Lingr to score.

YANKUBA MINTEH 🇬🇲(2004) WITH A SUPERB FINISH!!!

QUE JOGADA DO IGOR PAIXÃO 🇧🇷(2000)!!!

📽️ @DutchLeaguespic.twitter.com/uKv4E1gqKb — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 16, 2023

Feyenoord handing out a commanding 6-1 scoreline and rising to second in the table after an indifferent start to the season.

This is looking perfect for Yankuba Minteh, eased in but at the same time getting plenty chances off the bench, as well as the odd start, plus playing in front of big crowds, over 47,000 there yesterday and the Feyenoord fans have really taken to the teenager.

Now Yankuba Minteh will be dreaming of Champions League glory, as Feyenoord are home to Celtic in their opening group game on Tuesday.

Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia’s national team, speaking last month ahead of Yankuba Minteh kicking off the season with Feyenoord, on loan from Newcastle United:

“He is very young and has a lot of qualities.

“He is very fast but he can use that speed in a dribble.

“He can create on the inside and outside, look for a combination or go for goal and is unpredictable for defenders.

“The expectations were very high and the desire for a transfer puts a lot of pressure on a young player.

“He’s still a kid.

“He listens to the coach and advisers but also puts himself under pressure because he tasted what it was like to be a star.

“He is a very passionate guy, a very nice guy to work with – very respectful and disciplined.

“He has the level to play higher than the Danish league – the only question is, what are his limits?

“You have to give a player of his age three or four years to know. Is it Holland? Is it England? We don’t know right now.

“It’s a different level physically and mentally but it’s a very, very smart move by Newcastle and the player that he goes to Feyenoord. The Dutch league is very good for young attacking players.

“This transfer gives him a little bit of time to enjoy himself. We don’t need to put on too much pressure from the start. Let him grow.”