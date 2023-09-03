News

Yankuba Minteh quality first goal for Feyenoord – As Dutch champions smash it 5-1

Yankuba Minteh was in action on Sunday.

The 19 year old winger signed by United for a reported £8m (plus future potential add-ons, selling clause etc) from Danish club Odense, making his fourth appearance in Dutch football.

Feyenoord had started the season with two draws, Yankuba Minteh playing the final seven minutes in the goalless draw at home to Fortuna Sittard. Then coming off the bench when his loan side were 2-0 down to local rivals Sparta Rotterdam, the winger helping Feyenoord to come back and draw 2-2 after his 65th minute introduction.

Last Sunday, it was a first start for Yankuba Minteh, with Feyenoord up against Almere City at home. The Feyenoord fans can’t have failed but to be impressed. Some sparkling play by Yankuba Minteh helping to open up the opposition, with the Newcastle loan signing playing on the right of a three in a 4-2-3-1 formation. In his 62 minutes on the pitch, Yankuba Minteh helping Feyenoord race to a 4-0 winning lead, before being subbed, the game eventually ending up 6-1.

Some great progression for Yankuba Minteh and now today, the Newcastle United loan star has scored his first Feyenoord goal.

Introduced on 55 minutes away at Utrecht, with Feyenoord leading 2-1.

Yankuba Minteh impressing once again, playing his part in helping the reigning Dutch champions extend their lead to 4-1, before the big moment came in added time.

The NUFC loan winger getting in behind the Utrecht defence, before coolly rounding the keeper and completing the scoring, a resounding 5-1 away win for Feyenoord.

Yankuba Minteh 🇬🇲(2004) with his first Eredivisie goal!

📽️ @DutchLeagues pic.twitter.com/nBXYYkFyjO — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 3, 2023

Yankuba Minteh will now be dreaming of Champions League nights, hoping to feature for Feyenoord, as in their group games they face Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic.

Some very interesting quotes as BBC Sport talked to those close to Yankuba Minteh – Back on 9 August 2023:

Steffen Nielsen – Odense vice football chief executive:

“We could already see there was something with this guy.

“We were not sure what it was – some X-factor, some magic where he could do something extraordinary.

“The qualities he has are not trainable.

“Either you have it or you don’t – and he has it, big time, with his speed and quickness.”

“He went from complete unknown to very, very known.

“He took everything at once – he ate the whole cake.

“He became a starter and killed some of the other teams. It was a brilliant time.

“It’s just him, a football and playing the game he loves. It could be on a sandy pitch in The Gambia, it could be in Odense, it could be in the Premier League.

“When he gets the chance to play in the Premier League, he will grab it.”

Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia’s national team:

“He is very young and has a lot of qualities.

“He is very fast but he can use that speed in a dribble.

“He can create on the inside and outside, look for a combination or go for goal and is unpredictable for defenders.

“The expectations were very high and the desire for a transfer puts a lot of pressure on a young player.

“He’s still a kid.

“He listens to the coach and advisers but also puts himself under pressure because he tasted what it was like to be a star.

“He is a very passionate guy, a very nice guy to work with – very respectful and disciplined.

“He has the level to play higher than the Danish league – the only question is, what are his limits?

“You have to give a player of his age three or four years to know. Is it Holland? Is it England? We don’t know right now.

“It’s a different level physically and mentally but it’s a very, very smart move by Newcastle and the player that he goes to Feyenoord. The Dutch league is very good for young attacking players.

“This transfer gives him a little bit of time to enjoy himself. We don’t need to put on too much pressure from the start. Let him grow.”