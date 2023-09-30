Videos

Yankuba Minteh on fire! Newcastle United loan star with top quality goal, watch it here

Yankuba Minteh is having a quite remarkable season and it isn’t even two months old.

The Newcastle United teenager having ‘moved’ to Tyneside this summer from club football in Denmark for £8m, before then immediately loaned to Feyenoord for the 2023/24 season to get first team experience at a decent level.

So far, Yankuba Minteh has scored a vital goal on his international debut in the last group qualifying match to take Gambia to the AFCON finals in the new year.

Whilst at club level, he has been superb.

A week and a half ago, the teenage loan winger played as the central striker for Feyenoord, a first Champions League match / start for Minteh and he starred as the Dutch side easily beat Celtic 2-0 in their opening group match. This coming Wednesday he will be hoping for another CL start, as Feyenoord play Atletico Madrid away on Wednesday.

For club and country Yankuba Minteh had one assist and three goals, now make that four goals.

The Newcastle United loan star with such a quality goal to set Feyenoord on their way to victory on Saturday afternoon.

Just look at this close control, dribbling and cool finish in a packed penalty area…

YANKUBA MINTEH 🇬🇲(2004) BREAKS THE DEADLOCK WITH A LOVELY GOAL!!!

📽️ @DutchLeaguespic.twitter.com/vIN9w8pmks — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 30, 2023

Yankuba Minteh putting Feyenoord 1-0mjust before half-time, going on to win 3-1 at home against Go Ahead Eagles with the NUFC loan player subbed on 83 minutes when his side were 3-0 up.

That result puts Minteh and his loan club second top of the Dutch league.