News

Wor Flags make new double appeal to Newcastle United fans

The departure of Mike Ashley meant the return of Wor Flags to matches, as they ended their boycott.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of last (2022/23) season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Then ahead of the Champions League draw at the end of last month, Wor Flags were appealing for Newcastle United fans to give a special push for special display(s) when the Champions League comes to St James’ Park.

Now Wor Flags have renewed that special Champions League appeal, as well as asking for Newcastle United fans to do their bit on Wednesday night when Manchester City visit.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags have put out the following message ahead of the upcoming home matches:

‘Less than 2 weeks to our first home champions league match. The displays we do against European giants need to be next level.

Help us fund our CL display goals.

Three home games in a week coming up, three massive games.

Work for PSG will be starting as soon as the stadium empties after Burnley on Saturday, but we still really need your financial support if you can.

Please share this far and wide with as many people as possible, every NUFC page you can find, every NUFC fan in your contacts!

Even if it’s just a quid, it’ll go a long way!

Thank you so much to every single person that has donated so far! Absolutely amazing.’

The overall Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up early last season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags and that will continue.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently over 1,300 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.