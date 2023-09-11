Opinion

Why was Saudi Arabia match protest leader refusing to answer questions from Newcastle United fans?

I didn’t get to attend the Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica international friendly at St James’ Park.

From what I have gathered though, it seems to have been quite an evening for a lot of Saudis living and studying in our region, and it was good to see that many Saudi Arabia born citizens had travelled from other parts of the UK.

Watching online a few of the visitors being interviewed around the ground and in our city centre, it was clear that they were thoroughly enjoying their experience of visiting Newcastle, also appreciative of the fine Geordie welcome they had received.

I mentioned on Friday that I thought the ‘NUFC supporters against Sportswashing’ deserved the right to be allowed to be outside St James’ Park, to have the freedom to explain their views and opinions.

There was one video on Youtube showing what Tony M would call a “young doylem”, getting into a silly exchange with a much cleverer older man, who was part of the protesting group.

This same old fellow later caught the attention of one of the attending Saudi fans who was a clever lad himself, this young man put his own views against the protest over in a reasonable and sensible manner.

I was disappointed to see that the group’s organiser John Hird continually refused to answer relatively simple questions from Newcastle United fans / members of the public.

In fact, many of the protest group seemed to be very light on dialogue.

The mackems have been banging on about this Friday night Saudi Arabia match at St James’ Park on their forums all weekend, as we all knew they would.

If they all think this strongly about the human rights situation within Saudi Arabia, why couldn’t at least some of these guardians of our regional morality, make the short journey north to support Mr Hird and his sparsely assembled band of volunteers?

The ‘Sportswashing’ folk may possibly be back on Tuesday (kick-off 5.30pm Saudi Arabia against South Korea), but it seems the group’s leader cannot give the public, who are there to attend a football match, decent answers to relatively simple questions.

I think any future ‘protest’ is futile and pointless.