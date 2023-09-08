Opinion

Whatever happened to the youngest ever player to play European football for Newcastle United

When Adam Campbell made his debut for Newcastle United at the age of 17 years and 236 days, becoming the club’s youngest debutant in European competition, it would be fair to say the talented youngster had the football world at his feet.

With his Premier League debut following later that same season, it appeared that Campbell could be set for a long career with his boyhood club.

However, early promise isn’t always a reliable indicator of a long career in professional football and after a series of underwhelming loan spells at Carlisle United, St Mirren, Fleetwood Town, Hartlepool United and Gateshead, he was released by Newcastle United at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season.

While the dream of a long career with Newcastle United was now over for Campbell, in reality his football career was just getting started and upon his release he signed a two-year deal with League Two side Notts County.

In his two years with the the club, Adam Campbell would make 85 appearances, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists.

That form would be enough to secure him a move to fellow League Two side Morecambe on the expiration of his deal with Notts County.

However, his time at Morecambe would be an unhappy one with Campbell making 31 appearances and contributing just a solitary goal and assist in 2017-18. This dip in form saw Campbell loaned to Carlisle United for the 2018-19 where he would fail to trouble the scorers in 17 appearances.

Perhaps inevitably, after two disappointing seasons there wasn’t a long list of clubs looking to sign Campbell and he would find himself having to make the decision to drop to the sixth tier of English football, joining Darlington in National League North.

This was a big decision for a player like Adam Campbell to make. Once you drop out of the Football League it is incredibly difficult to get back in.

However, he needed regular playing time to get his confidence back and he enjoyed an excellent season in 2019-20, playing 42 games and scoring 16 goals.

The following season Campbell added six goals in 19 appearances, which was enough to attract the attention of Mike Williamson and Gateshead.

The next two seasons would arguably be the best period of his career.

In 2021-22 he would play 48 games, score 14 goals and winning the National League North title. He would continue to impress the following season, scoring another 14 goals as Williamson’s side secured safety in the National League and reached the final of the FA Trophy.

His remarkable perseverance over the last few years has now been rewarded with a return to the professional game, as Adam Campbell secured a move to League Two side Crawley Town, where he has made five appearances and scored one goal so far this season.

Although Adam Campbell is likely to face a tough challenge at the bottom of League Two, with Crawley expected to struggle, a return to the professional game is just reward for a player who, despite facing numerous challenges, refused to give up on his dream.