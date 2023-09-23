What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Sheffield United this Sunday? Vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Sheffield United on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on the hard fought but deserved win against Brentford AND that excellent Champions League point gained at the San Siro.

It has been a tough schedule for Eddie Howe and his players at the start of this 2023/24 season.

As well as away against AC Milan, Newcastle United have played five of the other eight clubs who finished top nine in the Premier League last season.

Eddie Howe’s side now facing what appears, at least on paper, a more winnable set of Premier League matches.

Up to the end of October, Newcastle United facing Premier League sides who finished bottom half last season, as well as promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United.

As to player availability, Joelinton and Joe Willock are unavailable.

However, Eddie Howe saying on Friday that apart from that, probably a full squad to select from. Although there is probably zero chance of Emil Krafth considered as a possible starter, as he works back from his long-term injury.

