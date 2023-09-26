Opinion

What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Manchester City this Wednesday? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Manchester City on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on the hard fought but deserved win against Brentford AND that excellent Champions League point gained at the San Siro, with then that hammering for Sheffield United to complete a quality week or so for NUFC.

It had been a tough schedule for Eddie Howe and his players at the start of this 2023/24 season.

As well as away against AC Milan, Newcastle United had played five of the other eight clubs who finished top nine in the Premier League last season.

Eddie Howe’s side now facing what appears, at least on paper, a more winnable set of Premier League matches, which started with Sunday’s game against Sheffield United.

However, thrown into the mix is this toughest of all League Cup draws, with Newcastle pulling Man City out of the hat.

As to player availability on Wednesday night, Joelinton and Joe Willock are still unavailable.

Eddie Howe adding on Tuesday morning that he is expecting Harvey Barnes to be now missing for months as well, after his freak injury on Sunday.

The NUFC Head Coach talking of other players carrying injuries but not naming names.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Manchester City on Wednesday? Please vote now.

