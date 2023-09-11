Opinion

What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Brentford this Saturday? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Brentford on Saturday at St James’ Park?

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to bounce back to winning form, after three defeats in a row to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.

A tough schedule following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa.

Saturday though sees a realistic chance of NUFC bouncing back to form and getting all three points.

Last season brought a 5-1 home victory against Brentford, whilst it was a gutsy victory away against the Bees, recovering from a goal down at the break.

As to player availability, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock are expected to remain unavailable.

However, here’s hoping Sven Botman will be back to full fitness after his injury against Liverpool.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Brentford on Saturday? Please vote now.

