News

What Sandro Tonali agent was saying before signing for Newcastle United and what he’s saying now

Sandro Tonali has experienced mixed fortunes with Newcastle United so far.

The midfielder scoring only a few minutes into his competitive debut for NUFC and playing a leading role in the 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

Then experiencing the other side of the coin with three defeats in the next trio of games, as Eddie Howe and his players handed a tough opening schedule.

Sandro Tonali has started all four Premier League matches so far and has also been subbed in all four, as he gets up to speed and accustomed to the English top tier. Although many Newcastle fans felt it was a key mistake to sub Tonali against Liverpool, as he was one NUFC’s best performers and didn’t appear to be tiring.

Now though it is the international break and Sandro Tonali is with Italy for two key Euro 2024 qualifiers, up against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

With the Newcastle United star away on international duty, the player’s agent Beppe Riso has been talking about the decision two months ago to move to St James’ Park, as quoted by the Chronicle – 6 September 2023:

“The Premier League is a different matter (to Serie A) – it is the NBA (National Basketball Association) of football.

“Newcastle have the most important ownership in the world and a clear project to become a protagonist in England and Europe.

“It was an important opportunity and he chose to go.

“The Premier League is what Serie A was until a few years ago.”

Interesting to compare and contrast these comments to what Sandro Tonali’s agent was saying before the player signed for Newcastle United just over two months ago.

Beppe Riso speaking back on 1 July 2023 to Italian media, a couple of days before the five year Sandro Tonali contract was formally announced:

“It was not easy at the start to explain the [Newcastle United] project but he [Sandro Tonali] is intelligent and understood straight away.

“We found the best solution for everyone.

“For Milan and for Sandro.

“As he is going to have an experience in the NBA of football.”

Whilst many outsiders would clearly love to see this Sandro Tonali move to Newcastle United fail, the latest comments certainly don’t suggest that there is any signs of that from the player’s side of things.

Yes, Newcastle United have lost a few tough matches but Sandro Tonali has already shown more than enough to Newcastle fans to tell us that he looks a very special player, one who can only improve as he adapts and integrates fully into life / football in Newcastle / England.

The Italian star has already made massive strides in learning English as he is determined to make a huge success of this big career and life move.

The small matter as well of that astonishing Champions League draw, as well as it having been widely declared as the ‘Group of death’ due to the apparent competitiveness between the four clubs drawn together, Sandro Tonali also set for that very swift return to the San Siro in only 13 days time.