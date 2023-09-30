Opinion

What a set of Saturday afternoon Premier League results! Not just Newcastle United winning again

I am absolutely loving these Premier League results.

Saturday afternoon producing some excellent outcomes and not just talking about the one at St James’ Park.

Yet another clean sheet and (2-0) win from Eddie Howe’s side, this time against Burnley, with possibly the only criticism that they could and should have won by more.

I’ll take that though!

Elsewhere though, these were the Premier League results on Saturday afternoon:

Saturday 30 September – 12.30pm

Aston Villa 6 Brighton 1

Saturday 30 September – 3pm

Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 4

Everton 1 Luton 2

Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

West Ham 2 Sheff Utd 0

Wolves 2 Man City 1

That has left the Premier League table looking like this at 5pm on Saturday:

Premier League results still awaited this weekend:

Saturday 30 September – 5.30pm

Tottenham v Liverpool

Sunday 1 October – 2pm

Forest v Brentford

Monday 2 October – 8pm

Fulham v Chelsea

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livarmento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

