Watch young stars of Newcastle v PSG – Only 1,500 tickets so get in fast

It is Newcastle v PSG at St James’ Park in six days time, an 8pm kick-off in the Champions League.

However, before that main event, we have the parallel match for Newcastle United’s young stars.

This is absolutely invaluable experience for the young Newcastle United players, getting to play the best youth players at other top teams from around Europe.

The young United players getting the chance to face their counterparts at Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and PSG ahead of each of the senior Champions League group games.

It was always going to be tough for the Newcastle United potential stars of the future, playing against those clubs who regularly qualify to play in the European Under 19 Youth League.

They lost 4-0 away at AC Milan last week and now it is Newcastle v PSG at Under 19 level on Wednesday 4 October.

It is a 3pm kick-off at Gateshead International Stadium and tickets are now on public sale direct from the Gateshead ticketing site HERE.

However, a 1,500 capacity limit applies for this match, so might be advisable to get in quick if you’d like to go.

Ticket prices are £5 adults (£2 concessions for over 65s and U18s).

It is advance purchase online only and first come first served, no Newcastle United season ticket / membership sales first.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 September 2023:

‘Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for Newcastle United Under-19s’ forthcoming UEFA Youth League group campaign.

Following last month’s UEFA Champions League draw, the Magpies’ youngsters will face AC Milan, 2016 Youth League finalists Paris Saint-Germain and German outfit Borussia Dortmund in their Group F schedule, with all ties taking place on the same day as the first-team’s European Cup group matches.

The Toon teenagers, who will be overseen by coaches Ben Dawson and Neil Winskill, will open their campaign with an away tie against Milan on Tuesday, 19th September at the Centro Sportivo Vismara (kick-off 1pm BST).

United’s youngsters will then welcome PSG to the Gateshead International Stadium on Wednesday, 4th October (kick-off 3pm BST) before hosting Dortmund at the GIS on Wednesday, 25th October (kick-off 3pm BST).

Newcastle will make the trip to Germany to face their Dortmund counterparts at the Dortmund Brackel Training Ground on Tuesday, 7th November (kick-off 1pm GMT) before travelling to the French capital to face Les Parisiens in their penultimate group fixture on Tuesday, 28th November at Stade Georges-Levèfre (kick-off 1pm GMT).

Our group finale is set to take place at Whitley Park as the young Magpies welcome Milan to Tyneside on Wednesday, 13th December (kick-off 2pm GMT).

The eight group winners will progress into the last-16 stage while the eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.

Please note all fixtures, times and venues are subject to change.’