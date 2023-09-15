Videos

Watch this Dan Burn interview ahead of the Newcastle United v Brentford match here

Dan Burn has given an interview, the Newcastle United defender talking ahead of Saturday’s match against Brentford.

Burn having had an uncomfortable time last Saturday, along with his teammates, when the Geordie defender was back at Brighton and lost for the first time against his old club.

You can watch this Dan Burn interview below.

The big lad from Blyth talking about that Brighton game, as well as looking forward to Brentford on Saturday.

Dan Burn made his Newcastle United Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw at West Ham on 19 February 2022.

Starting with that game, Dan Burn has featured in all 58 Premier League matches that have been played, in the team for 55 of them and off the bench for the other three.

With Sven Botman seemingly set to come back in tomorrow alongside Fabian Schar, the expectation will be that Dan Burn reverts back to left-back, unless Eddie Howe springs a surprise.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports