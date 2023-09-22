Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Sheffield United Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Sheffield United Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Sunday’s match.

Newcastle facing yet another tricky match, away at Bramall Lane.

Up against a side who have already been a couple of minutes away from getting a draw with Manchester City and last weekend, led 1-0 at Tottenham when heading into the eighth minute of added time after the 90, only to somehow end up losing 2-1.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Sheffield United Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses AND of course the small matter of the Champions League games in a busy fixture schedule, NUFC of course having got that excellent point at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports