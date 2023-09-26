Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference took place on Tuesday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Wednesday night’s match.

Newcastle with the toughest draw of all in the Carabao Cup third round.

Up against a side who have won all eight competitive matches they have faced this season.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses AND of course the small matter of the busy fixture schedule, NUFC of course having put together an excellent week of results and performances, beating both Sheffield United and Brentford in the Premier League, as well as that excellent Champions League away point against AC Milan.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports