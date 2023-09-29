Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Burnley Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Burnley Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s match.

Eddie Howe up against his former side who have picked up only one point so far this season.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Burnley Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses AND of course the small matter of the busy fixture schedule and injury / fitness situation.

NUFC of course having put together an excellent past fortnight of results and performances, beating both Sheffield United and Brentford in the Premier League, then that excellent Champions League away point against AC Milan, before then adding that excellent performance and result against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports