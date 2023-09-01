Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Brighton Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Brighton Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s match.

Newcastle facing yet another difficult challenge, this time on the south coast.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Brighton Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses AND of course the small matter of the Champions League draw!

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024