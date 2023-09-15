Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Brentford Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Brentford Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s match.

Newcastle facing their third home match of the season, after two very differing experiences against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Brentford Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses but at the same time confident of getting the right result.

A massive game on Saturday but one where Newcastle United can definitely bounce back, if back to anything near their best form.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports