Videos

Watch official Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 match highlights here – All 8 (EIGHT) goals

Watch the Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 match highlights below.

An astonishing match that unfolded in front of the travelling NUFC fans.

Newcastle United winning 8-0 away from home BUT it could and should have been well into double figures!

This roll call of honour for the goals…

Longstaff 21

Burn 31

Botman 35

Wilson 56

Gordon 61

Almiron 68

Bruno73

Isak 87

These official Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 match highlights telling the story of the game.

See for yourselves.

The first time in Premier League history that eight different scorers have hit the back of the net.

In the English top tier, has this ever been beaten? I would doubt it.

The biggest ever Newcastle United away win. I love it.

I love it especially for those fans who travel all over the place, dreaming of days like this.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

