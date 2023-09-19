Watch AC Milan v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Tuesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch AC Milan v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (5.45pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to mark Newcastle’s return to the Champions League with a stellar performance AND result.
Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Andorra beIN Sports 1
Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Anguilla Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Argentina Star+
Armenia Fast Sports
Aruba Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Australia Stan Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 3, DAZN2, DAZN
Azerbaijan CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Bahamas Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
Bangladesh SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Barbados Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Belgium Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx
Belize ESPN Norte
Benin Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bermuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bhutan SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 3P
Botswana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Brazil GUIGO, TNT Brasil, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
British Virgin Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Brunei beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Bulgaria MAX Sport 3
Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Cambodia beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Cameroon DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cayman Islands Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Chad TOD, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, beIN Sports Premium 2
Chile Star+
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, CCTV-5
Colombia ESPN, Star+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica ESPN Norte, Star+
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Nova Sport 3
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Djibouti SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2
Dominica Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Dominican Republic ESPN Norte, Star+
Ecuador Star+, ESPN
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Star+, ESPN Norte
Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Finland C More Suomi, C More Sport 1
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Gabon SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Gambia Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Germany DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Grenada Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Guatemala Star+, ESPN Norte
Guinea Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Honduras Star+, ESPN Norte
Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, beIN Sports 3 Hong Kong
Hungary Sport 1 Hungary
Iceland Stöð 2 Sport 3
India SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia SCTV, Vidio
International UEFA.tv
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland discovery+, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel 5Sport
Italy Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan WOWOW Prime
Jordan TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Kazakhstan qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo ART Sport 2, ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Laos beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Liechtenstein Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Luxembourg Pickx+ Sports 2
Macau TDM Desporto, iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Maldives SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Malta TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritania Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mauritius SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
Monaco beIN Sports 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 3P
Montserrat Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Morocco beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nepal Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua ESPN Norte, Star+
Niger SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Nigeria Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
North Macedonia Arena Sport 3P
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Oman beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Pakistan SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Panama Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, Star+, ESPN Norte
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Puerto Rico ViX
Qatar beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online
Russia Sportbox.ru, Match TV, Match! Football 2, matchtv.ru
Rwanda Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Saint Lucia Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 3P
Seychelles DStv Now, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Slovakia Nova Sport 3
Slovenia Sportklub 3 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan TOD, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Spain Movistar+
Sri Lanka Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Sudan TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports English
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sweden TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport
Syria beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Thailand beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Togo Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Turkey Exxen
Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ukraine MEGOGO Football 2
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
United States Paramount+, TUDN App, ViX, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com
Uruguay Star+
Venezuela ESPN, Star+
Vietnam FPT Play
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing AC Milan v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
