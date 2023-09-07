News

Wallsend Boys Club very special day – The club that has helped produce 92 professionals

Yet another massive day for Wallsend Boys Club.

The institution that has been responsible for helping 92 young players become professional footballers.

Many of those players turning out for Newcastle United, including Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley.

Today has seen a big step forward for Wallsend Boys Club.

Wallsend Boys Club declaring – 7 September 2023:

“We are off and away.

“A momentous day for the club.

“The official launch of our Peter Olsen Community Hub and the start of a new era!”

Great to see Wallsend Boys Club also getting national recognition for what they contribute to their community.

The excellent Henry Winter is Chief Football Writer at The Times and covering today’s Wallsend Boys Club event he used his social media to declare:

“Great to see Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United with Wallsend Boys Club’s chairman Steve Dale at the launch of the Peter Olsen Community Hub.

“Anderson one of 92 Wallsend players to make pro.

“Club not only a launchpad for future stars but vital for physical and mental health of 1,000s of local kids.

“To those asking, Elliot Anderson was having rehab on his injury at the club (hence why he withdrew from Scotland squad), then came here to the POCH to show his support for Wallsend Boys Club.

“Not forgotten his roots.

“Impressive person as well as player.”

It is just great to see so many people doing their bit to help others in the community, whether that be Steve Dale, Peter Olsen or Elliot Anderson.