Virgil van Dijk gets extra FA punishment for behaviour at St James’ Park

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has been given additional punishment after his embarrassing behaviour at St James’ Park.

The Liverpool captain handed an extra match to go with the automatic one game ban.

Virgil Van Dijk also fined £100,000 after being charged (see below) by the Football Association with improper conduct.

He missed the win over Villa last weekend and will now also sit out the club’s Premier League trip to Wolves a week on Saturday.

An FA statement read:

“The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

“Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

As he is the Liverpool captain, I think Virgil Van Dijk very lucky to get such lenient treatment.

