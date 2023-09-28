News

Vincent Kompany talks about the challenge he now faces against Newcastle United at St James’ Park

Vincent Kompany enjoyed a great first season at Turf Moor.

Coming in after the relegation, the new boss leading Burnley straight back to the Premier League.

Playing some great football, the new look Vincent Kompany team picked up the most points (101), scored the most goals (87) and conceded the least (35), going up as champions and only losing three of 46 Championship games last season.

Burnley have still played some decent, attractive football, after stepping back up to the top tier, but have been lacking end product and also feeling the strain at the back.

Joint bottom on one point with the other two promoted sides, Burnley have already lost more league games (four of the five) than they did all last season in the second tier, whilst only managing to score four goals and conceding 13.

Only Sheffield United (17) have conceded more…

Burnley had a bit of light relief on Tuesday when reaching the last 16 of the Carabao Cup due to a 4-0 away win at Salford City.

Now though Vincent Kompany looking forward to this St James’ Park challenge on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany talking ahead of Burnley taking on Newcastle United – 28 September 2023:

“That is what you are in the game for (to play matches such as Saturday at St James’ Park).

“Against every opponent there is a small opportunity of doing something special and what you will be remembered for.

“It is difficult to predict because of their threats and weapons but there is something there to have a good performance and result.

“There are not many away grounds harder than St James’ Park.

“So much has happened (since Burnley were relegated after losing at home to Newcastle in May 2022).

“It seems like an eternity ago.

“How far can the club still go?

“That is the exciting bit.

“We are on a path of struggling less years, if we can manage to do it this year.

“You don’t know the order of when points will come.

“You take nothing for granted and take your opportunity.

“Staying calm is a big part and making sure the performance of (against) Manchester United and result at Nottingham Forest is something we can continue.

“It has been a good set of performances in the last three or four games.

“We were favourite (to beat Salford City in the Carabao Cup) and had to win the game, it feels good to get the job done.

“It is a month from now (Everton away in the Carabao Cup fourth round) but for the fans and players it is always exciting to look forward to a cup run.

“He (Anass Zaroury) is a talented player.

“There is a jump to the Premier League for everyone.

“We had a conversation with him and the things that were important for him to bring to the game.

“He is on the pathway, he will be a player with a part to play.”