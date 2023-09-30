News

Vincent Kompany desperately looking for the positives after getting outclassed at Newcastle United

Vincent Kompany watched on as his team lost their fifth game in six, a tough start to the season with only a point so far, a draw at Forest.

The Burnley boss after today’s deserved loss at St James’ Park talking about a tough opening schedule against Man City, Man Utd, Villa, Spurs and Newcastle United. He has a point.

However, not really convinced by his overview (see below) of this latest loss today.

Newcastle United weren’t at their very best this afternoon but after an early scare when Pope made a very good save, it was NUFC stepping up and after Miguel Almiron scored his stunning opener on 14 minutes, the home side got better and better.

Vincent Kompany claiming it as a close game / narrow defeat but in truth Newcastle United outclassed Burnley and if finishing half their good chances, would have won by four or five.

Vincent Kompany after watching his team lose 2-0 at St James’ Park:

“We started well, we stayed in the game and we probably made a mistake that took the game away from us.

“We had our moments and if it was having the ball or not having the ball, we were able to create our moments and that’s something you can build from.

“That’s the key thing.

“You play in these big games and sometimes you need a bit of luck and you need to take your chances and those are the ingredients you need.

“Ok, at the moment it didn’t happen, but I think for us it’s important to believe performances will bring results and I think we showed a lot of good signs in the bits of the game people want to associate with good sides.

“We worked hard off the ball, we defended the box really well, we won a lot of second balls.

“You’re playing against a very good side so it’s supposed to be tough, it’s not supposed to be easy coming to St James’ Park.

“I can’t fault the team for the performance.

“I thought they battled and showed character.

“Not just with what people want to associate us with, but defending the box, working hard, winning second balls and the rest you play against a good side.

“I think there are plenty of managers that have come here, especially of newly promoted sides, and said to win games here or to get a result you need to have a little bit of luck on your side and you need to take your moments.

“The first eight games, (Man) City, (Man) United, Tottenham, Newcastle, Villa, Chelsea and as a newly-promoted team I’m not that naive to guess it’s not this type of start.

“But we did really well against Forest, we showed a positive performance against (Manchester) United and today again.

“Against Luton (on Tuesday), everybody knows, we just want to get a result.

“We think we can get results against Luton, we think we can get results in the future against teams like today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livarmento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

