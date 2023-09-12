Opinion

VAR disaster official is punished with trip to St James’ Park – You couldn’t make it up

Howard Webb has the job of improving the standard of officiating at Premier League matches.

Fair to say that this season hasn’t got off to the best of starts for the PGMOL chief and his match officials.

PGMOL’s Howard Webb had to hand out yet another apology in the most recent round of Premier League matches, just ahead of the international break.

This was surely the worst of all (so far…), when the VAR official didn’t intervene after Ake scored his header for Man City just before half-time. It was 1-1 at the time and quite incredible that the VAR official Tony Harrington didn’t direct the referee to watch a replay, as Akanji actually tried to dummy the ball or flick it, standing directly in front of the Fulham keeper.

Howard Webb apologised personally to Fulham for the failure of Tony Harrington, after the VAR official made this massive blunder, such a crucial (non-) decision and arguably changed the result, instead of going into the break 1-1, Fulham were 2-1 down and went on to lose 5-1.

Howard Webb went public as well in stating:

“From the outset I want to say I think this should have been disallowed, this goal. It certainly appears that Akanji has an impact on Bernd Leno, the goalkeeper, who seems to hesitate.

“So we think it’s a clear situation of offside. Unfortunately, it wasn’t identified on the day, and, of course, the learning from this one will also be shared amongst all of our group because we’re always looking to do better each and every week, and this was an error.”

So, what has been the punishment for arguably the biggest VAR blunder ever?

Yes, that’s right, rather than getting a suspension, Tony Harrington has been sent to St James’ Park!

It gets even better / worse though.

The media are talking about this as a punishment for Tony Harrington, the fact that having been VAR official for that last round of Premier League matches at the Etihad, he is now fourth official for Newcastle v Brentford.

No suspension, still getting paid… arguably an even easier job. Doesn’t sound like punishment to me.

Tony Harrington as fourth official at St James’ Park, what could possibly go wrong?

St James’ Park back in April 2017 and the biggest shambles I have ever seen at a Newcastle United match, when it came to the officials.

Referee Keith Stroud refused to allow Matt Ritchie to retake a penalty against Burton, after Dwight Gayle had encroached into the box. Despite any football fan worth their salt knowing that this is obviously the rule.

What made it all the more embarrassing was that none of the other three match officials knew the rules either, linesmen Matthew McGrath and David Avent, plus fourth official…Tony Harrington. Yes, the very same, the VAR official at the Etihad on the weekend.

Indeed, six years ago at St James’ Park, Harrington was surely more at fault than even the referee, because as fourth official he is detached from the action on the pitch and should have been able instantly to think, hang on – that’s not right. The referee Keith Stroud was banned from match official duties for the rest of that 2016/17 season, whilst the other three returned to duties after a few weeks.

Remarkably / ridiculously, Tony Harrington allowed to somehow still climb the refereeing ladder and now be a Premier League referee, acting as a PL VAR official and still turning out as a fourth official.

On top of that…

The referee for this Newcastle v Brentford match is Craig Pawson, no red flags about him, not that anything stands out when I hear that name.

However, what’s this, the VAR official at St James’ Park on Saturday is John Brooks.

You don’t need a very long memory to recall him, indeed, you only need to think about the last time Newcastle United played at St James’ Park.

Potentially a match-changing moment, when early on Trent Alexander-Arnold booked, then only seconds later committing the most obvious of yellow card offences when fouling Anthony Gordon. The referee on the pitch totally bottling the decision, Trent Alexander-Arnold wrongly allowed to stay on the pitch and end up on the winning side.

The referee for that Liverpool match? You’ve guessed it – John Brooks!