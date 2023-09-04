News

Upwardly mobile Wrexham announce record broken with Newcastle United help

Wrexham have been making plenty of headlines.

With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as owners, plenty of free publicity and profile.

Whilst their financial backing has helped to spark Wrexham back into the football league for the first time since 2008.

It isn’t just financially where the new owners have made a significant difference, they have also reignited the fanbase since taking over (sound familiar…?).

Their three League Two home matches so far have seen Wrexham play in front of 10,000+ crowds each time.

Now Newcastle United have already helped Wrexham set a new record, the biggest ever EFL Trophy crowd at The Racecourse Ground (known for sponsorship reasons as the STōK Cae Ras).

I think this is going to be a very good tough test for the Newcastle United under 21s, our potential stars of the future can only benefit from playing in front of crowds as big as possible.

Wrexham official announcement – 4 September 2023:

‘Tickets for our return to the EFL Trophy, at home to Newcastle United Under-21s, are on general sale with some seats still available as we prepare for a Club-record attendance in the competition.

Nearly 6,000 tickets have already been sold for the match – already our highest ever EFL Trophy attendance at the STōK Cae Ras – and there are still tickets available for another Tuesday night under the floodlights.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and under-18s.

Tickets for home matches at the STōK Cae Ras are in high demand, with sell outs for every other home game to have been released so far.

As a result, this is the perfect opportunity to get yourself to a game at the world’s oldest international football stadium, and to help make it another electric atmosphere under the new floodlights.

We also have availability remaining in the Centenary Club for this game, at a reduced price of £5. Supporters can soak up the pre-match atmosphere in our dedicated, refurbished lounge with access to the paid bar for drinks and food.

Both match tickets and Centenary Club passes can be bought online from our eTicketing website here. Centenary Club passes are available at this link.’