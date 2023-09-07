News

Update on sales/availability of AC Milan tickets – Newcastle United group game in 12 days time

Wednesday saw AC Milan tickets finally go on sale for the match at the San Siro on Tuesday 19 September.

An official Newcastle United announcement saying that from 3pm yesterday (6 September), season ticket holders with 65+ points would be able to get tickets.

The club also said that the criteria for buying AC Milan tickets would drop twice daily, at 10am and 4pm.

So we now await 10am this Thursday morning to see how many loyalty points the criteria will drop to.

A quick check at 9am showed 2,534 AC Milan tickets still available, Newcastle United reported to have received a 3,900 ticket allocation for the San Siro.

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 September 2023:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s opening UEFA Champions League group stage match at AC Milan will go on sale on Thursday afternoon (6 September).

The Magpies take on the Italian side at San Siro on Tuesday, 19th September (6.45pm CET) and sales will open to season ticket holders with 65 and above away points at 15:00 BST on Wednesday, 6th September.

Due to the tight turnaround of fixtures, the loyalty points requirement will be reduced twice daily from Thursday, 7th September at 10:00 and 16:00 BST, including this weekend (Saturday 9th/Sunday 10th September, if necessary), subject to availability.

Additional information will be required at the time of purchase – including date of birth and place of birth. Please have this information ready at the time of booking as transactions cannot be completed without it. This information, along with ticket holder names, will be shared with AC Milan ahead of the fixture. This is at the request of the home club in line with local requirements. All data will be stored in line with our privacy policy.

Following supporter consultation, and in alignment with other away fixtures, there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input payment card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

All tickets for this fixture will be in the form of paper. Please note all tickets are for the sole use of the supporter making the purchase (and whose information is being requested at the time of purchase) under their Newcastle United supporter number. Tickets are strictly non-transferable. This identification policy is based on the requests of AC Milan and is consistent with their requests to other clubs they have played in UEFA competitions.

At random, a small number of fans will be notified in advance of the game and asked to collect their ticket, with ID, from a location as convenient as possible (this will be confirmed in due course).

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Prices

All tickets are priced at £42 (no concessions available).

Additional Information requirements

During the ticket purchase/ballot process additional information will be required for each ticket purchaser – date of birth and place of birth. Please have this information ready at the time of booking as transactions cannot be completed without it. This cannot be changed at a later date so please do ensure the correct information is submitted. This information, along with ticket holder names, will be shared with AC Milan. This is at the request of the home club in line with local requirements. All data will be stored in line with our privacy policy.’

Accessing the stadium

We have been advised by AC Milan that security personnel at San Siro will check personal identification of ticket holders on arrival.

Passports or driving licences will be accepted. ID must be in its original, physical form – photos or photocopies will not be accepted.

To minimise queuing, supporters should have their ticket and ID ready as they approach the turnstile and insert the barcode into the reader.

Passport validity

Please check the FCO website for passport validity requirements for travelling to Italy.

https://www.gov.uk/world/travelling-to-italy

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

GROUP APPLICATIONS

Each member has a unique supporter number and can therefore only register once for the ballot. If you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time.

The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a group ballot application together is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be season ticket holders and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

Please note: travel groups are not in operation for the ballot allocation.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

THE BALLOT

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL

The season ticket applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted (including applicable booking fees and delivery fees). Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL

If your payment is not successful the Box Office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.