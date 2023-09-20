News

Update on Newcastle United fan stabbed in Milan

Whilst many a Newcastle United fan will have many a great story to tell about their trip to Milan.

Sadly, for Eddie McKay it is a very different story.

The 58 year old Newcastle United fan, who was with his son and a friend, was attacked the night before the match by a gang of seven or eight cowards wearing balaclavas. Mr McKay stabbed in the back and arms.

However, an update on Wednesday, with BBC news reporting (see below) that thankfully the Newcastle United fan is back home and on the mend.

Hopefully last night’s performance and result will aid his recovery.

BBC news report – 20 September 2023:

‘A Newcastle United fan who was stabbed during an attack in Milan is back home and “on the mend”, his family has said.

Eddie McKay was approached by a group of men on Monday night while returning to his hotel in the Italian city.

The 58-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back.

Police are investigating the attack, which happened hours before Newcastle’s Champions League match with AC Milan.

Mr McKay’s family told BBC Radio Newcastle he had safely returned home.

Newcastle United said it was “deeply concerned” at what happened, hours before its first Champions League appearance for 20 years, and it was liaising with the local authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery,” the club said.

Police were called at about midnight in the Navigli area of Milan, a popular nightlife area.

Mr McKay was with a friend and it is thought they encountered a group of about eight people.