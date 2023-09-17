News

UEFA release details of AC Milan v Newcastle United match officials

It is AC Milan v Newcastle United on Tuesday.

After a 20 years gap, NUFC finally back in the Champions League.

AC Milan v Newcastle is a 5.45pm kick off (UK time) in the San Siro, the first of six group matches.

Now UEFA have revealed who will be officiating at this high profile match.

Last season he refereed matches such as Ajax v Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as having been fourth official for the AC Milan v Inter Milan Champions League semi-final.

Referee

Jose Maria Sanchez (Spain)

Assistant referees

Raúl Cabañero (Spain)

Iñigo Prieto (Spain)

Fourth official

Cesar Soto Grado (Spain)

Video Assistant Referee

Alejandro Hernández (Spain)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Marco Fritz (Germany)

When it comes to Champions League matches such as this one, especially away from home, I think as the away side you are looking for a referee who is used to managing in one of the top leagues and has plenty of experience of high profile / pressure matches.

The referee Jose Maria Sanchez and four of the other five officials are all from La Liga, whilst the assistant VAR is from the Bundesliga, so that sounds decent.

As for referee Jose Maria Sanchez in particular, this season he has already refereed Barcelona and Real Madrid matches in La Liga.

Whilst in terms of European football, he took charge of the high profile / pressure final qualifying tie, that saw PSV go into the Champions League group stage at the expense of Rangers.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports