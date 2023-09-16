News

Thomas Frank blames match officials for Newcastle United defeat – Expects an apology

Thomas Frank not a happy man after this match at St James’ Park.

The Brentford boss yet again seeing his side lose to Newcastle United.

That is now four Premier League defeats in a row for Thomas Frank when facing Eddie Howe’s NUFC.

The Brentford manager blaming the match officials for his team losing.

I really like Thomas Frank but a bit feeble this, Callum Wilson had a perfectly good goal disallowed and Brentford were given countless other dubious decisions as well, yet Thomas Frank wanting to only point to the penalty decision that led to the goal, a penalty decision which looked correct from where I was sitting.

Thomas Frank not happy with the penalty decision…

“It is so rare that I complain about (about match officials) because it is human beings who make mistakes and we all make mistakes, so that happens.

“But it is extra frustrating when we do so many things right and lose because of that.

“We just got told four weeks ago when Kevin Schade went through against Tottenham, where the keeper took him out, that no, he pulled out before, so it can’t be a penalty.

“Mark (Flekken – Brentford keeper) pulled out before, now a penalty.

“It’s not the ref who has given it but the linesman, and he needs to be absolutely bang on, 100 per cent sure, if you want to decide an even game between two teams that gave each other a fantastic game in fact.

“That means that VAR have checked, but can’t do anything, because it’s not a clear and obvious failure.

“I’m pretty sure that Howard Webb will come back to us and say ‘Sorry, we made a mistake’.

“We performed very well here at a very difficult away ground.

“We did so many things right and I think in a very, very even game, we could have won it.

“I’m very pleased with the character of the team.

“I’m very pleased with the way we played the game and that’s the thing we need to take forward.

“We matched Newcastle’s intensity and physicality, we were very cool on the ball in those moments and created some good opportunities and situations, especially in the first half.

“We have many good things to take away from the game and that, of course, is the thing we need to bring with us.

“I know tomorrow morning I’ll be more positive because the boys gave everything.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

