Thomas Frank with very honest appraisal on facing Newcastle United

Thomas Frank continues to impress.

The Danish Head Coach leading Brentford to ninth place last season, only three points off top six.

Under Thomas Frank, the Bees have made a decent start to the season with six points from four games, although they have had a soft schedule to start things off in terms of opposition, plus three of the four games at home.

As well as how his team have performed on the pitch, Thomas Frank also impressing off it.

Whatever the result, the Brentford boss usually giving a very honest overview of what has happened, very similar to Eddie Howe in that respect.

Now Thomas Frank has given a very honest appraisal on the challenges of facing Newcastle United later today:

“Newcastle United have done very well, they had a fantastic season last year.

“Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a top job.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is fantastic in many ways. I think it was fully deserved.

“I don’t think they have got the results they will have wanted in the first four games and I’ve watched all four games through and they were very tight; they could have easily got more out of them than they did.

“They are a very dynamic, physical, high-intensity team and they’re good at set-pieces as well – they’re a very difficult team to play against.

“And we know that St James’ Park is one of the best home grounds – maybe the best.

“Of course, there’s the Gtech! But, to be fair, they have a fair few more fans up there.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to.”

In the ongoing absence of Ivan Toney, Thomas Frank has said that Neal Maupay could be involved for the first time since rejoining Brentford from Everton:

“I’m pretty sure I will involve him in the squad.

“He played games for Everton, he was fit, and he played in a behind-closed-doors game for us and scored, so he’s in a good place. He’s training well.”

Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain out with injuries and Thomas Frank asked about the availability of midfielder / winger Mikkel Damsgaard, who pulled out of the Denmark squad with an abductor injury:

“Damsgaard looks better and we will assess him to see how he is and to see if he can play.

“There’s a slim chance[he will be involved, we will see how he is.”

Thomas Frank asked about the claims of Ivan Toney moving away in January once his betting suspension ends:

“Good thing I’m not on social media. I’m not seeing it as the truth in any way.

“I understand why big clubs are looking at him.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s done fantastic but he’s our player and we look forward to getting him back in the group.”