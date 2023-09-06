Opinion

This VAR shambles at the weekend – I recognised the name and St James’ Park 6 years ago…

Howard Webb has the job of improving the standard of officiating at Premier League matches.

Fair to say that this season hasn’t got off to the best of starts for the PGMOL chief and his match officials.

The main focus is the way the system works (or doesn’t work…) when it comes to the referee and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) ‘helping’ the on the pitch officials

PGMOL’s Howard Webb has now revealed the decision-making process for six much talked about / controversial incidents incidents in the Premier League so far this season when it comes to VAR and the on the pitch referee, via the official Premier League site: , they included surely the worst of all, when the VAR official didn’t intervene when Ake scored his header for Man City just before half-time. It was 1-1 at the time and quite incredible that the VAR official Tony Harrington didn’t direct the referee to watch a replay, as Akanji actually tried to dummy the ball or flick it, standing directly in front of the Fulham keeper.

The official Premier League site giving Howard Webb’s analysis looking back at this shocker:

Saturday 2 September 2023:

Incident: In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Nathan Ake heads in from a Phil Foden corner. On its way to the bottom left-corner, Ake’s header goes close to Manuel Akanji, who is stood in an offside position and makes a movement as the ball passes him, but without making contact with the ball.

What the match officials did: The VAR, Tony Harrington, and the on-field officials confirm the awarding of the goal.

What Howard Webb says: “These are not always easy to call because you’re trying to get two pieces of information together: Is the player in an offside position? The assistant is well placed to see that on the field. And then what consequence was there of being in that [offside] position? How did it impact the opponents? And the referee can sometimes see that from their position.

“From the outset I want to say I think this should have been disallowed, this goal. It certainly appears that Akanji has an impact on Bernd Leno, the goalkeeper, who seems to hesitate.

“The officials on the field gave the goal. They didn’t see an obvious action that impacted Leno’s ability to play the ball. They see Akanji moving slightly away from the ball to let it past him. There’s a flick out of the foot but that’s after the ball has passed.

“When the VAR and AVAR [assistant VAR] checked that situation, they saw that same retraction away from the ball. They didn’t feel that that was clearly impactful on Leno’s ability to play the ball. But you can see that hesitation by the goalkeeper, who is waiting to see if the ball makes contact with Akanji, which would have deflected the ball.

“So we think it’s a clear situation of offside. Unfortunately, it wasn’t identified on the day, and, of course, the learning from this one will also be shared amongst all of our group because we’re always looking to do better each and every week, and this was an error.”

The referee (Michael Oliver) had pretty much no chance of making the correct call for sure, as there were loads of bodies blocking his view of Akanji and the keeper. So it was absolutely the perfect situation for the VAR official (Tony Harrington), who has all the benefits of time and replays, to look at it again, where there should have been zero chance of him not referring Michael Oliver to the TV replay screen.

It defies belief that such an appalling VAR error could be made, how could anybody watch that, especially a supposedly highly trained VAR official and not see that Akanji was 100% affecting the Fulham keeper???

A lengthy ban as a minimum for this VAR official surely, a permanent ban preferably. This cannot be allowed to keep going on.

Then I was thinking…that name rung a bell, the VAR official Tony Harrington.

Where did I remember him from?

Then it came to me…

St James’ Park back in April 2017 and the biggest shambles I have ever seen at a Newcastle United match, when it came to the officials.

Referee Keith Stroud refused to allow Matt Ritchie to retake a penalty against Burton, after Dwight Gayle had encroached into the box. Despite any football fan worth their salt knowing that this is obviously the rule.

What made it all the more embarrassing was that none of the other three match officials knew the rules either, linesmen Matthew McGrath and David Avent, plus fourth official…Tony Harrington. Yes, the very same, the VAR official at the Etihad on the weekend.

Indeed, six years ago at St James’ Park, Harrington was surely more at fault than even the referee, because as fourth official he is detached from the action on the pitch and should have been able instantly to think, hang on – that’s not right. The referee Keith Stroud was banned from match official duties for the rest of that 2016/17 season, whilst the other three returned to duties after a few weeks.

Remarkably / ridiculously, Tony Harrington allowed to somehow still climb the refereeing ladder and now be a Premier League referee AND acting as a PL VAR official.

As a very basic level, football fans need to have confidence in the match officials.

I absolutely expect to see yet more dodgy referee / VAR decisions, as PGMOL continue to oversee a shambles.

Especially when they have people in key positions who make so many high profile blunders.