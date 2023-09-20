Match Reports

This sums up the utter lunacy of Newcastle United

The scoreline last night read AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

Away in the San Siro, in the Champions League Group Stage, yet some fans still aren’t happy.

This perfectly sums up the utter lunacy of Newcastle United.

It’s your right as a football fan to criticise tactics, player performances etc, but god almighty, some people need to get over themselves. It’s always so easy to spot the ones who have played football, compared to those who just love the pies and the beer.

Sometimes a match report can be written up in half an hour, sometimes a day, in other instances you have to sit and think about it a bit longer. Unluckily for me today, my flight from Milan to Paris (and then onto Gatwick) is delayed by two hours, so it has provided ample time.

Providing a report on last night in a mature and logical manner, without the need for knee-jerk reactions to the amount of shots we had on target, is the aim here.

For two days, 4,000+ passionate, excited but very sweaty Geordies converged on the BLUES Canal in Milan to bathe in the fact that we were here for the first time in 20 years. There have of course been European trips since then in the UEFA Cup but they haven’t quite come close to the magnitude of this (although Marseille and Benfica run close).

The lads in black and white did their part to hold up their end of the bargain over a memorable few days. They battled hard, gave their all, and almost… almost snatched the sucker of all punches in the 94th minute.

The team for their part did their level best to provide something memorable on the field and in classic toon fashion hinted at a victory before succumbing to a dose of reality.

I said before the game, I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.

For 90 minutes, we largely got battered by a good Milan side (who reached the semi finals of the Champions League last season, and were the Champions of Italy the year before). It was actually a remarkable 0-0 and one that flew by.

Nick Pope made save after save, although all of them you would maybe expect him to do so. Last night will be a big boost for him. The back four, especially Trippier, Botman, Schar were fantastic.

Longstaff gave us much needed energy in the middle of midfield and if instead of taking a little dive to try and win a penalty, he would have found himself bearing straight down on the goalkeeper.

So much to be proud of, nothing to be ashamed of.

I had a lump in my throat as I came out of the tube station and you are greeted by the ground. No TV, YouTube, PlayStation can prepare for the scale of the colosseum that is home to football in Milan.

The San Siro, in terms of its magnitude, its history, just stands head and shoulders above any stadium I have ever been to. It might not be the modern stadia we are becoming used to, and I dread to see their next health and safety report, but god what a place to play football.

This time twenty or so years ago we were beaten away by Juventus and of course picked up a point in the San Siro. That is looked back on with pride, and I think this point should be too.

For the likes of Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Elliott Anderson, they have proved that they can do it and compete at the highest level of football. Last night was a great positive for them all to take forward with them into the future.

That there was any disappointment, by anybody, to last night, is only testament to the fantastic job Eddie Howe and the new owners have done.

So yes, there will be those non-believers who think the tactics were wrong, who thought we didn’t have a go, or thought individual displays were useless, but for me personally, last night wasn’t really about those things. Last night was about putting pride back into Newcastle United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

