This reaction to defeat tells you a lot more than when Newcastle United are winning.

The final scoreline read Brighton 3 Newcastle 1.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side comprehensively beating the visitors to go top four, with three victories from their opening quartet of Premier League matches.

Whilst Eddie Howe’s players find themselves down in the bottom half of the table, with three defeats in their four games that have kicked off the season.

Not that you would have guessed the scoreline had ended Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 and the home club’s 18 year old striker had scored a hat-trick!

By the time the final whistle came, the Brighton players were greeted by more empty seats than appreciative supporters.

Indeed, most Brighton fans were no doubt amazed to find out later that actually the match hadn’t ended 3-0 AND Newcastle United had even managed a goal!

Looking out from the away end, I reckon once the match hit 80 minutes, that was then the home supporters started flooding out of the Amex Stadium.

Look, everybody knows Brighton’s ground is a nightmare to get away from BUT if you don’t stay behind to acknowledge your top four team after swatting away a big expected rival and your 18 year old scores his first ever Premier League hat-trick, exactly when would you ever stay to the ‘bitter’ end???

Imagine the scenes at St James’ Park if say Lewis Miley or Elliot Anderson had scored a hat-trick and Newcastle had won so well, only a very small handful of the most dedicated early leavers would dream of not staying behind to enjoy the full performance and show their appreciation at the final whistle.

The atmosphere was excellent in the away end on Saturday, all things considered. Even though a 700 miles round trip and the game moved to a Saturday night. Thanks!

If you had just woken up at the Amex Stadium when the final whistle sounded and had slept through the final three quarters of the match, you would have instantly ‘known’ who had won… and it wouldn’t have been Brighton.

Quite a few journalists have posted images and video of the travelling Newcastle United fans after the final whistle, this is what Craig Hope of The Mail has put up online:

🎶 This was the away end after Newcastle lost at Brighton yesterday… pic.twitter.com/UETLRZ7JT3 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 3, 2023

This reaction to defeat tells you a lot more than when Newcastle United are winning.

If I am looking for a true barometer of opinion as to what Newcastle United fans are thinking / feeling at any moment in time. Amazingly, I take notice of the hardcore regulars who travel hundreds of miles every other match to support the team, as opposed to trolls and attention seekers on social media who are simply desperate to be noticed and appear more outraged than their fellow trolls / attention seekers.

I would say that nobody in that away end on Saturday was happy with what they had just watched BUT that is very different to seeing this as some kind of crisis and looking for scapegoats to blame and drive out of the team, or indeed club, whether that is Eddie Howe or any of his players.

The away hardcore of fans who follow the team everywhere, really appreciate what Eddie Howe and this group of players have done AND continue to do. So many brilliant away trips these past 20 months and of course St James’ Park becoming a fortress once more.

This reaction at the end and barely a single NUFC fan having left the Amex Stadium, tells you for sure that Eddie Howe and his players haven’t lost the confidence of the fanbase.

Yes, we all have our own ideas on who should and shouldn’t have played and what tactics / formation should have been used, BUT that is all just part of being a football fan and having an opinion. None of us think we know better than Eddie Howe, we just wonder if maybe things might have turned out differently, on the very few occasions when Newcastle United are really second best.

Only an idiot wouldn’t acknowledge that Newcastle were handed an atrocious start to the season, playing four of last season’s top seven. It was always going to be tough and the reality is that NUFC have one less point from these same four fixtures as compared to last season. Which could and should have been two points more, as regardless of Liverpool doing well in the circumstances, last week was a smash and grab and Newcastle easily deserved the three points based on the overall play and chances created etc.

As I say, I think the Newcastle away hardcore are the best barometer to judge exactly how the fanbase are generally feeling. When we have a wrong un as manager, the away fans call it out, whilst at the same time still supporting the players on the pitch, so long as they are giving it everything.

A perfect example was Sam Allardyce, we knew he was a horrendous choice as manager and after he fluked it early on with the help of a kind run of opening fixtures, his final 13 games as Newcastle boss saw only two very lucky wins and seven defeats, playing dismal football. One of the very few decent things Mike Ashley did was give Fat Sam the sack and bring in Kevin Keegan.

The Newcastle fans trusted KK and could see what he was trying to do, they had faith he would turn it around despite his opening eight Premier League matches bringing two draws and six defeats. Sure enough, once he had got to the heart of the issues in the squad and despite very difficult overall working conditions at the club under Ashley, Wise and others, Kevin Keegan produced a run of seven games undefeated and playing far better football, NUFC scoring 14 goals in the seven games and putting in performances like winning 4-1 at Spurs and easily beating the Mackems 2-0.

Even with the nonsense that was going on behind his back, if Kevin Keegan had stayed, Newcastle United would never have come close to relegation the following season, no matter what dirty tricks the likes of Wise and Ashley pulled.

The bond between manager, players and fans is key, obviously even better if the club’s owners are also pushing in the same direction as well.

Nothing is broken at Newcastle United in the present day, just a case of all of us, the manager, players and fans, coming back in two weeks time and starting to put it right with the home game against Brentford.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

