This Premier League table tells you everything about the Newcastle United start to the season

On Monday morning this Premier League table is looking far easier on the eye.

That is, compared to how it looked nine days ago with Newcastle United having played four games.

Since then in the Premier League we have had that hard fought but deserved victory over Brentford, then on Sunday we all witnessed that astonishing game at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle United scoring eight (EIGHT) and it could and should have been more, whilst at the other end it was three clean sheets in a row for Nick Pope.

Have a look closely though at this Premier League table…

Yes, no prizes for spotting that Newcastle United are now eighth in the table.

However, you should be also focusing on something else on top of that.

So many idiots (including some amongst the NUFC fanbase) have wanted to go way over the top about this Newcastle United start to the season.

So many of them refusing to accept that whilst nobody can be happy when their team loses three games in a row, you also have to take into account the context AND what actually happens / happened in matches.

Look at that Premier League table again, as well as finishing top six last season, the trio of teams that Newcastle have lost to so far this season are also the top three in this Premier League table!

Between them, they have won 16 of the 18 PL matches they have played.

Plus, Newcastle had to play away at both Brighton and Man City, whilst Liverpool absolutely fluked that win at St James’ Park. They took the only two real chances they had all game with superb strikes, but for Newcastle, everything went against them and 99 times out of 100 they would have won that match.

Interesting as well to consider that Aston Villa have won four of their five other PL games after the 5-1 hammering at SJP. They would have also been top four in this early Premier League table if they’d won against Newcastle.

Whilst Brentford hadn’t lost any of their other Premier League matches (apart from Newcastle) until this past weekend.

Even Sheffield United had only conceded Man City’s winner in the final minute and led 1-0 in the seventh minute of added time at Spurs last weekend.

Nobody would say this start to the season has been anywhere near perfect for Newcastle United BUT it was never quite the disaster some were claiming.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

