Opinion

This is the problem Newcastle United have run into

The problem with Newcastle United and the high press, is that it takes four games to fine tune it and get everyone match fit, see what happened last year.

There are four teams in the division that have the ability to play through it and punish you at the other end.

Those four teams are Manchester City, Arsenal, Brighton and Liverpool.

You may have noticed that we’ve played three of them already this season and what happened on Saturday has occurred in spades against top four sides on a regular basis at Brighton for some time.

Last season they played us off the park but did not have Ferguson to put it in the back of the net, a lad who is as close to a young Shearer as I’ve ever seen. Take it from me, he is off to Man U for £80m next year.

Eddie Howe, as last year after a tough opening quartet of matches, now has two weeks with the squad and as usual, has my full support. He has so much credit in the bank and is the best manager we’ve had in years.

In two weeks time he may well then put in motion a seven match winning run in the Premier League, so be careful how you respond to this article.

Not saying anyone is above criticism, but let’s not have the knee jerk twitter nonsense four games in, when I reckon six points would have been pretty good, so we are three points under par.

In Eddie we trust.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

