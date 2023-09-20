Opinion

This is class from Eddie Howe following AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe doing Newcastle United proud yet again, not just with the team’s performance and point against AC Milan, but also when dealing with the media.

Speaking after the match at the San Siro, as always the Newcastle United Head Coach very honest.

Eddie Howe admitting that to qualify from this ‘Group of Death’ Newcastle will have to improve, but at the same time, the NUFC boss pointing out that this was a point won by the quality and determination of his players, not a lucky point.

Eddie Howe reflects on a Champions League point at the San Siro:

“Pride in the result and the performance and the mentality shown.

“Within the squad, the result wasn’t underestimated.

“Also, they are very honest players, that acknowledge the fact that we can perform better.

“I think we will get better and better as time goes on.

“Hopefully we can grow into the tournament.

“We have to aim to qualify.

“I don’t know how many points will be needed but away points are certainly precious.

“To move forward in this tournament we will have to do better but let’s not focus on the negatives.

“We will improve and we will see a different Newcastle in our next game.

“We tried to attack and be aggressive but it was a very hostile atmosphere and we didn’t succeed in that.

“We are slightly disappointed at how we used the ball but we are not disappointed with the result.

“We have to improve.

“We know we can be better with the ball but this was a new experience for a lot of us, me included.

“The players had to adjust to the hostile atmosphere, the crowd were very good for Milan and you can’t overestimate our performance. Or the point.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but I didn’t think the draw was luck.

“We did not aim to defend deep.

“Our defending was a bit loose, but around the game , we defended the 18 yard box perfectly.

“We know we can grow and improve, we can be very positive about the next game (PSG at home).

“Nick Pope was outstanding, there are not many keepers who could have made all those saves and his distribution under pressure was excellent.

“He’s had a lot to do with the clean sheet but our whole defence played well, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman were very good.

“Sandro (Tonali) did a good job, it was a very emotional match for him, he did well in the first half and it helped us a lot.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

