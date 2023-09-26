News

This 20 year old Newcastle United player is going to be exceptional – Pat Nevin

Pat Nevin says the answer is clear now.

The former Chelsea and Scotland winger had been deliberating on whether this 20 year old rising Newcastle United star was going to be ‘very good’ or an ‘exceptional’ player.

Now Pat Nevin says he has reached his decision on Elliot Anderson.

Elliot Anderson is going to be ‘exceptional’ according to the player turned pundit.

Anderson starred in pre-season and was actually United’s top scorers in the friendlies, however, he has had to be patient.

Coming off the bench in the opening four Premier League matches, the 20 year old has then started the fifth and sixth PL games, Newcastle United winning both against Brentford and Sheffield United, United scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets. Anderson was one of those (few!) who didn’t score on Sunday, however, he got an assist for Gordon’s goal.

Elliot Anderson was one of seven players in the NUFC starting eleven v Sheffield United who were born in England and who (currently) are eligible for Gareth Southgate’s squad. Indeed, including the subs who were involved, 10 of the 16 NUFC players who demolished the Blades, are English born and qualified.

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on players who have caught his eye:

“One player I had seen a little before was young Elliot Anderson up at Newcastle.

“I couldn’t quite make my mind up from his performances last season.

“Was he going to be a very good player or an exceptional one?

“I have now got to see him in the flesh a few times this season and the answer is clear, he will be exceptional.

“He caught my eye not only because of his match intelligence and skill, but the fact that he is already keeping star signing Sandro Tonali – who cost over £60m from AC Milan – out of the team.

“There was also a more personal reason for my interest.

“Elliot hasn’t chosen between representing Scotland or England.

“He was in the last Scotland Squad but withdrew at the last moment with an ‘injury’, though he played a few days later for his club.

“As a Scot I obviously hope he chooses Scotland in the end, but I have no doubt England manager Gareth Southgate has been on the phone and I do not blame him.”