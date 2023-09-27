Videos

There’s only one Henri Saivet – Or is there (new video evidence suggests otherwise)?

Henri Saivet is one of the most pointless signings Newcastle United have ever made.

Which considering the competition there has been to hold this particular title, especially during the reign of Mike Ashley, is pretty impressive.

With Newcastle battling relegation in 2016 and desperately short of defenders and especially attacking players, spending £5m on the midfielder was simply bizarre, especially as Jonjo Shelvey arrived at the same time and Newcastle were relatively well off for midfielders anyway.

Even more ridiculous was the fact that Mike Ashley went for one of his typical overly long contracts, giving Henri Saivet a five and a half year deal (Jack Colback was given a six year one!).

Once picking up Premier League (Mike Ashley) level wages at St James’ Park, any hopes of loans turning into permanent moves for Henri Saivet had no chance of happening with St Etienne, Sivasspor and Bursaspor.

Henri Saivet getting his wages made up to Premier League level, whilst he was on loan at these clubs.

None of them prepared to take him on permanently and seemingly Henri Saivet having no intention of taking any less for the full duration of that entire five and a half year contract.

Net result was that he saw the entirety of that five and a half year deal out and made a sum total of three (THREE) Premier League starts for Newcastle United in that time!

The third and last of those Premier League starts came on 23 December 2017, when with so many injuries, Rafa Benitez was forced to start Henri Saivet, who then gifted West Ham a goal before then scoring a free-kick, the game ending in a 3-2 away victory, Diame and Atsu with the other two goals.

Henri Saivet is now turning out in the French second tier for Pau and produced this one out of the blue, a stunning left footer from the halfway line as Pau won 4-1 away against Bastia.

Ex-Newcastle winger Henri Saivet with an audacious lob tonight for Ligue 2 side Pau. pic.twitter.com/dU3ClMoIZE — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 26, 2023

Henri Saivet now with three goals in four Ligue 2 starts this season!