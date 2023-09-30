Opinion

The revolution is indeed being televised at Newcastle United – Incredible stats

These are very different times at Newcastle United and the broadcasters haven’t been able to get enough of us.

The revolution has indeed been televised at Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce produced the near impossible, making NUFC all but unwatchable, with the TV bosses responding and where previously Newcastle United had always been popular choices no matter how the results were going, the Ashley / Bruce combo saw our club / team increasingly ignored when it came to live TV selections.

Well, not the case any longer…

Quite incredible stats for 2023 and that scenario seemingly guaranteed to be the case for the foreseeable.

The second half of last season, once we got into 2023, saw Newcastle United (in all competitions) play 26 matches, 22 of them were chosen for live broadcast in the UK.

When you then add the fact that all eight of the NUFC matches played so far this season were also shown live in the UK, that makes it a quite mad 30 of 34 games shown live so far in 2023.

The only omissions in 2023 when it came to live UK broadcast of Newcastle United matches have been:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 (15 January 2023)

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 (8 April 2023)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 (30 April 2023)

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (28 May 2023)

There is now a brief respite for match going fans, with today’s Burnley match seeing three in a row Premier League matches NOT chosen by the broadcasters! However, the six matches that then follow (in all competitions), are then all scheduled for UK live consumption. By the time we get past 11 November 2023 and into the third international break of the season, in 2023 Newcastle United will have played 44 matches in 2023 and 37 of them will have been shown live in the UK.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

In general, whilst matches getting moved for TV is a pain for those who regular go to games, the other benefits are obvious.

As well as Newcastle United fans who aren’t at the game(s) being able to watch from home or the pub, the financial implications are massive.

As well as the bonus cash directly due to more selections for live TV, you also have the massive extra exposure that increases commercial revenue, the club becoming ever more lucrative to sponsors etc, the more live games that are selected / shown.

That 2023 count for Newcastle United matches up to mid-November, 37 of 44 NUFC games (all competitions) selected for UK live broadcast, will mean 84% shown live since we left 2022!

After mid-November, Newcastle United will then have another ten games to play (all competitions) in 2023, if winning at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, that would become 11 more to play.

if Newcastle did indeed get into the Carabao Cup quarters then I reckon we’d be favourites for Sky Sports to have us as a selected match, which then you add the last two Champions League group games in late November / early December, plus the Amazon Prime games at Everton and home to Forest that are already guaranteed, that is another five live NUFC TV matches guaranteed.

Which then leaves six other Premier League matches remaining in 2023, where no TV decisions have been made for late November onwards. Those six matches are against Chelsea, Man U, Tottenham, Fulham, Luton and Liverpool. Considering the nature of these opponents, I would be amazed if less than four of these six would be chosen.

So, if NUFC win in the cup at Man U and that ensures Newcastle United will end up playing 55 matches in 2023, I reckon that a minimum of 46 will end up having been chosen for live UK broadcast.

With tickets to matches becoming ever more difficult to get, until we get that much anticipated significant increase in stadium capacity, so many Newcastle United fans ever more reliant on the broadcasters for their NUFC fix.

With media reports that the next Premier League deal will see the number of live TV matches massively rise from the 2025/26 season onwards, with claims that the current 200 of 380 will rise to 250+ of 380, the number of Newcastle United games not chosen for live broadcast (and not moved from the original date and/or time) could well become very close to zero.

Plus this is of course also not including that four part NUFC special on Amazon…