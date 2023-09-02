Opinion

The Newcastle United owners won’t find this acceptable I hope

If anyone wondered how far Eddie can take Newcastle then there’s your answer.

We got our fourth place last year on momentum and absolute effort but now it’s all about coaching and fighting to win and on that showing the best thing the board can do is go all out to get De Zerbi.

The commentator reckons their goalscorer was the difference between the teams.

Well I reckon the difference was Pope.

He can’t do a thing with the ball on the floor and so far this season he’s been absolutely useless. Bring back Dubravka now.

The rest of the team showed very little, from Tonali lacking the desire to close down their shot, to Schar and his little flick out that gave them their third.

We have not laid a glove on Citeh despite them playing in midweek and missing key players.

We made changes to lose the worst defeat of our recent history and then today was just downright embarrassing from start to finish.

What’s Eddie going to say?

They are a good team?

It was a difficult fixture?

While Eddie has been backed by millions, they have had to sell anyone who can kick the ball and yet they made us look like a championship side tonight.

Once again. Totally unacceptable.

There’s no room for sentiment in football and Eddie is using up his lives at one a week I reckon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

