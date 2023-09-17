Opinion

The media see Newcastle United away fans a little differently

I have a slightly different slant on the London-centric media with regards to Newcastle United.

I am one of the 10,000 Newcastle United season ticket holders who chucked it in to protest against Ashley’s running of the club.

I’ve resigned myself to not being able to get a match ticket for the foreseeable future and at 72 years old, thought I’d leave it to the younger generation to give their support.

I decided to invest in Sky as they are showing plenty of Toon matches and I at least get to see some of the games.

Now onto my main point, during the Brentford match the commentator (don’t know who) said that they had a good support considering that they had a 570 mile round trip, doesn’t your heart bleed for them. One long trip and we have to applaud their dedication.

I don’t remember any match where it was mentioned about the distance involved to travel for Newcastle United away fans.

I think that I’m correct in saying that this season our nearest away game will be Burnley, approximately 120 miles away, not forgetting two massive trips to the South coast.

Sometimes I just get so bloody angry about how little it’s appreciated by the media about how far our fantastic supporters travel, although I also get angry about how patronising they are about our “little” club.

On a slightly different but related subject, when we played Spurs in the FA Cup semi final at Old Trafford, their fans moaned that it was a 200 mile trip North.

What the dozy sods didn’t (and probably still don’t) realise is that we had a 200 mile trip South.

However, it was worth the journey that day.

HWTL